HEALTHCHECK

Delaying school start times benefits students, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Later school start time benefits students. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 18, 2018. (Shutterstock)

By
A new study suggests delaying school start times is very beneficial for students.

The Seattle School District delayed high school start time by 55 minutes in 2017.

They say the delay allowed students to sleep more than half an hour longer and was associated with better academic performance.

The study also says delayed start time improved attendance and punctuality.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckeducationschool
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
Patients of dentist advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hospital using vegan diets for those with chronic health problems
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Holiday travel health tips: Window or aisle seat?
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman charged in bus slashing after passenger tried to pet dog
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Young man found shot, stabbed behind LI community center
AccuWeather forecast for holiday travel
12-year-old CT boy charged with killing sister, stabbing mom
Video: Man covered in flames dipped into puddle after crash
Show More
Residents make final plea for removal of LI high school bleachers
NY priest accused of touching 10-year-old child at school
5 accused of torturing 3-year-old NJ boy plead not guilty
NJ Amazon driver arrested, accused of stealing packages
Charter customers to get cash, free HBO as part of settlement
More News