Coronavirus News: Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up Manhattan streets

Lewis Miller's most recent creation is an arrangement popping out of a trash can at the corner of W. 58th St. and 10th Ave.
"They were very simple. It was just cherry branches. It was just lilac," Miller said. "We didn't disclose the location so nobody could necessarily go find them."
But plenty of people did find them and then they found his Instagram profile.
A post with pictures of the 'flower flash' as Miller calls them has gotten more than 16,000 likes in less than a day.
"Listen, I'm kind of bored. I'm a creative person, do something new and yeah, it took off," Miller said. "It still surprises me reading the comments from yesterday like really how much it feeds people's souls."
Miller has been dotting Manhattan with floral surprises for a few years with his arrangements sprouting out of those iconic New York City hot dog carts and even construction equipment.
"And the combination of which is so hard aggressive and masculine, versus flowers which are the exact opposite of that," Miller said.
Vogue magazine once wrote about him but it's the reaction from the public many of whom have been cramped inside for weeks he values most.
"If you can just stop, pause and just have one second of joy -- that's amazing because that's one of the things that's so lacking and it's hard," Miller said.
As one person on Instagram put it, New York City trash has never looked so pretty.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address