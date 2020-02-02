Despite coronavirus fears, annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade to go on as planned

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Despite increasing fears of coronavirus in New York City, the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade and Festival will go on as scheduled next week.
The parade is scheduled for Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.
Elected officials are urging the public to take normal precautions against illness, but not to let fears concerning coronavirus stop them from participating in the event.
"It's really important in this moment where everyone is understandably worried about the coronavirus, we need to be factual, we need to be scientific, and we need to be calm," NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson said.
Officials say one patient is being tested for coronavirus in New York City.
A person under 40 years old, who had spent time in mainland China, arrived in the city on Thursday and called 911 on Friday after feeling symptoms. Early Saturday morning, an ambulance brought the patient to Bellevue Hospital.
"I am here along with other elected officials to show support for Chinatown and for the Chinese community all across New York City, and we have heard reports that many businesses in Chinatown and in Flushing and in Sunset Park and in other parts of the city have seen a downturn in business since this news came out and this is really an important time of year because of Lunar New Year, a lot of these businesses count on an increase of business during Lunar New Year, and so we want to assure the public that we have the greatest health department in the world," Johnson said.
The virus that started in a Wuhan meat market has now infected more than 14,000 people globally, killing nearly 300. The U.S. has seen eight confirmed cases in five states, but New York now becomes the 37th state looking into possible cases.
ABC7NY will provide live streaming coverage of the parade, which features amazing visuals, delicious treats and mesmerizing cultural performances.
Parade route: Mott & Canal to Chatham Square to East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge, completing on Eldridge and Forsyth Streets towards Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park.
