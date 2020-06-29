reopen nyc

Reopen News: Diocese of Brooklyn resumes weekday masses

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Churchgoers in Brooklyn and Queens will get a sense of normalcy as the Diocese of Brooklyn resumes weekday masses Monday.

This after Sunday mass resumed at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.

The iconic cathedral went through a deep cleaning Saturday for its first public mass in three months.

Attendance was restricted to 25% capacity, but faith was on full display.

While the Diocese of Brooklyn resumes weekday services Monday, the first Sunday masses will be celebrated this weekend.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattanqueensbrooklyncoronavirus new york cityreopen nycst. patrick's cathedralcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19religionbrooklyn newsnyc newstimothy cardinal dolanqueens news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Coronavirus Updates: NJ indoor shopping malls reopen
Alt side parking and NY Waterway service resume in NYC
Coronavirus Updates: NY records lowest deaths since March 15
St. Patrick's Cathedral holds first public mass since March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 slashed near Stonewall Inn, capping protests on Pride Day
Alt side parking and NY Waterway service resume in NYC
Coronavirus Updates: NJ indoor shopping malls reopen
AccuWeather: Monday starts clear
2 boats collide in fatal crash on Long Island
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
Show More
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3 in New Jersey
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
2 arrested for illegal fireworks in Manhattan
Man stabbed in the head in Ozone Park
More TOP STORIES News