Reopen News: Diocese of Brooklyn resumes weekday masses

This after Sunday mass resumed at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
The iconic cathedral went through a deep cleaning Saturday for its first public mass in three months.
Attendance was restricted to 25% capacity, but faith was on full display.
While the Diocese of Brooklyn resumes weekday services Monday, the first Sunday masses will be celebrated this weekend.
