Reopen News: Diocese of Brooklyn resumes weekday masses

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Churchgoers in Brooklyn and Queens will get a sense of normalcy as the Diocese of Brooklyn resumes weekday masses Monday.This after Sunday mass resumed at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.The iconic cathedral went through a deep cleaning Saturday for its first public mass in three months.Attendance was restricted to 25% capacity, but faith was on full display.While the Diocese of Brooklyn resumes weekday services Monday, the first Sunday masses will be celebrated this weekend.