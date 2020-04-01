Coronavirus

Disney Parks donates masks, ponchos to health care workers on the front line of coronavirus crisis

BURBANK, Calif. -- As hospitals around the country cope with shortages of vital medical equipment, Disney Parks has donated more than 250,000 pieces of supplies to help health care workers on the front lines.

The company's contribution includes more than 100,000 N95 masks that were donated to the states of New York, California and Florida. Additionally, Disney Parks donated 150,000 rain ponchos to humanitarian aid organization MedShare, which will distribute them to hospitals in need.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the poncho donation was inspired nurses across the country who found that rain ponchos can be used to protect clothing and prolong the use of personal protective equipment.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we've seen before," MedShare CEO and President Charles Redding told the Disney Parks Blog. "We have to find ways to pool our resources and work together to help the healthcare workers who are doing their very best to treat patients and contain COVID-19. We appreciate Disney partnering with us to support hospitals and healthcare workers on the frontlines."

The donation of supplies comes after Disney resorts in California and Florida donated surplus food to local food banks after the resorts closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdisneycoronavirusu.s. & worlddonations
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney resorts donate surplus food to help local communities
CORONAVIRUS
First infant death blamed on COVID-19 in Connecticut
Cruises with sick passengers must stay at sea, Coast Guard says
Should you worry about sanitizing groceries?
5 dead at NJ nursing home, 22 residents and staff test positive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update; NYC to close playgrounds
Social distancing is not happening on the subway
Cuomo on COVID-19: 'We're looking at another month of this'
5 dead at NJ nursing home, 22 residents and staff test positive
91 deaths in one day in New Jersey; 4 cities on lockdown
NJ couple, 99-year-old man, charged with illegal gathering
LI urgent care 1st in nation to use new COVID-19 rapid test
Show More
Long Island cases jump over 2,000, with 28 deaths overnight
First infant death blamed on COVID-19 in Connecticut
NY mother with COVID-19: 'Virus can last longer than we think'
Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say
9-year-old boy puts mask, gloves on Christmas wishlist
More TOP STORIES News