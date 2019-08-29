glam lab

Glam Lab tries out HiSmile at-home teeth whitening kit

By Johanna Trupp & Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We all know there's no shortage of options when it comes to whitening your teeth. You could go to a dentist for a professional treatment for lasting results, but it will cost you and it's not exactly painless.

You could try some charcoal... if you'd like your bathroom to end up a mess. Crest white strips seem to do the trick, but if you have sensitive teeth, I don't recommend.

RELATED: CHARCOAL CRAZE: Brushing your teeth, on your face, in your body?

Or you could try one of the at-home teeth whitening treatments that seem to have taken over social media.

With the infiltration of LED lights and gum trays... there was one in particular that caught my eye. Apart from the ads, I noticed A-list celebs were seriously backing this one. It's an Australian company called HiSmile and their claim to fame is guaranteed whiter teeth with all-natural ingredients.

That's right! NO PAIN and NO SENSITIVITY.

As someone who's really tried it all, we had to give HiSmile a go. Check out the latest episode of Glam Lab to see if really boasts a brighter smile without the pain!

RELATED: Is professional teeth whitening really worth it?

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattannew yorkdentistglam labbeauty & lifestyleoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GLAM LAB
Glam Lab breaks down the stigma behind Botox
Mount Sinai transforms doctor's office into man cave
Glam Lab tries Kim Kardashian's contouring kit
Facials for beginners: Everything you need to know before you go
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens steal woman's cane, then beat her with it in Queens
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Hurricane heads for Florida after brushing Caribbean islands
Second span of Kosciuszko Bridge opens to traffic
AccuWeather: Sunny, less humid
Fight over bicycle on subway led to slashing in Bronx
Father arrested after boy, 5, found wandering street alone in Bronx
Show More
Possible scenarios for Hurricane Dorian's track
Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race
Marijuana officially decriminalized in NY state
Missing 16-year-old from NYC who fled to London found safe
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
More TOP STORIES News