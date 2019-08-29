NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We all know there's no shortage of options when it comes to whitening your teeth. You could go to a dentist for a professional treatment for lasting results, but it will cost you and it's not exactly painless.
You could try some charcoal... if you'd like your bathroom to end up a mess. Crest white strips seem to do the trick, but if you have sensitive teeth, I don't recommend.
RELATED: CHARCOAL CRAZE: Brushing your teeth, on your face, in your body?
Or you could try one of the at-home teeth whitening treatments that seem to have taken over social media.
With the infiltration of LED lights and gum trays... there was one in particular that caught my eye. Apart from the ads, I noticed A-list celebs were seriously backing this one. It's an Australian company called HiSmile and their claim to fame is guaranteed whiter teeth with all-natural ingredients.
That's right! NO PAIN and NO SENSITIVITY.
As someone who's really tried it all, we had to give HiSmile a go. Check out the latest episode of Glam Lab to see if really boasts a brighter smile without the pain!
RELATED: Is professional teeth whitening really worth it?
Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Glam Lab tries out HiSmile at-home teeth whitening kit
GLAM LAB
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More