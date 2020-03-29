coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Doctor fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dr. Arnold Weg loves a marathon - he has run 30.

Dr. Weg runs every day of the week, but now the 63-year-old from Queens is in a race for his life. He is a primary care physician and gastroenterologist, who treated an elderly patient a month ago.

He ended up getting exposed to the patient, who coughed during the exam. That cough, as it turns out was from coronavirus. Ten days later, Dr. Weg also became sick. He woke up acutely short of breath, and was rushed to New York Presbyterian Cornell Hospital, the very hospital where he has taught and seen patients for 30 years.

Dr. Weg is currently in critical condition.
Like all COVID-19 patients, Weg is separated from his family. On Saturday, his 38th wedding anniversary, his family made an appeal for more access to experimental yet promising medications like Remdesevir for COVID-19 patients.

Right now, their studies are limited to a thousand patients.

