Coronavirus

Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID-19 in coma before giving birth

A New Hampshire woman and her newborn baby are alive thanks to doctors efforts that included putting her in a coma.

Rocio Casalduc, 20, went to the hospital to get checked for a cough. That's when she found out she had COVID-19.

Three weeks later, she woke up to another shock when she was introduced to her daughter Victoria.

Her baby needs more time in the hospital but is on a path to recovery.

"We're going to fight," said Casalduc. "She's a fighter just like me."

She also found out her mother, sister, boyfriend and son all had COVID-19 but have since then recovered.

SEE RELATED STORY: Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after given plasma from other survivor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew hampshiremotherhoodbaby deliverybirthbabycoronavirushospitalrare birthdoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID Updates: NJ tracks beach crowds; NY hospitalizations hit new low
NY Aquarium reopening postponed due to new Phase 4 guidelines
Crowds gather at Florida parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Doctor who survived COVID-19 bewildered by public disregard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island, New Jersey state parks hit capacity and close
NY Aquarium reopening postponed due to new Phase 4 guidelines
COVID Updates: NJ tracks beach crowds; NY hospitalizations hit new low
Shootings spike prompts NYPD to carry out 'End Gun Violence' plan
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
AccuWeather Alert: Intense heat is on
Ex-personal assistant arrested in tech CEO's grisly murder
Show More
Fire destroys historic Nantes cathedral in France
Vandals strike 'Black Lives Matter' mural outside Trump Tower again
Chicago officials, activists condemn CPD response to Columbus statue protest
Here's what Phase 4 in NYC will look like
Goats appointed as new landscapers at Long Island parks
More TOP STORIES News