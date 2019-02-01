NEW YORK CITY

Doctors remove 98 percent of massive growth that engulfed preschooler's face

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on her remarkable recovery.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Sandy Diaz is a sweet pre-schooler who is fond of her Peppa Pig.

While you wouldn't know it by looking at her now, two years ago, her face was engulfed by a massive growth. The growth wrapped around parts of neck and arteries.

Dr Milton Waner and Teresa O of Lenox Hill Hospital were able to remove about 98 percent of the lymphatic malformation in an eight-hour long surgery.

On Friday, they met with their young patient again. This time they gave her injections of Bleomycin to shrink any remaining pockets of the lymphatic malformation.

The 15-minute procedure took place at Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat hospital. At some later stage, her doctors will address her facial bones which were impacted by the growth.

Diaz sandy has made great strides. She is in preschool, she no longer breathes with a trach, and she is eating pureed food and speaking a bit. Occupational therapy will help her catch up to other kids her age.

Diaz's mother hopes she'll soon be able to enjoy a proper meal with her six siblings. Doctors say this will happen soon enough.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthtumor
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK CITY
Memorial marks 17th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
September 11, 2001: In their own words
WATCH IT ON DEMAND: 2018 National Puerto Rican Day Parade
Fleet Week celebration kicks off with Parade of Ships
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
More new york city
HEALTH & FITNESS
CHARCOAL CRAZE: Beauty Fail or Holy Grail?!
130 cases of measles now confirmed in Rockland County
Study: Kids in US are using too much toothpaste
Report: Nearly half of US adults have heart or blood vessel disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
NJ workers left jobless after devastating Marcal Paper Mill fire
Man attacked outside puppy store on Long Island
Police looking for man who robbed Dunkin' Donuts with child
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty, admits gang membership
Manhole fire damages vehicles, cuts power in Boerum Hill
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett breaks silence on attack
35-year-old teacher dies of injuries after hit-and-run in NJ
Show More
Sen. Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run
Suspect in deadly NYC hammer attack faces hate crime charges
Fatal crash on Robert Moses Causeway in Suffolk County
1 killed, 1 suspect sought in NJ police-involved shooting
Lawsuit: NYPD fails sexual assault victims
More News