Coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19, spokesperson confirms

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The spokesperson for the president's son said he tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining since then.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesperson said.

President Trump announced he had COVID-19 in early October and was hospitalized for several days.

The president's wife, Melania, and son, Barron, also tested positive, along with multiple members of the president's inner circle.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
