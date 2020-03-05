Health & Fitness

Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin based Tito's Handmade Vodka is warning customers that the spirit is not strong enough to be used for a hand sanitizer.

A Tito's customer posted a tweet, "I made some hand sanitizer out your vodka. The hand sanitizer doesn't taste bad either. Cheers to Tito's vodka. Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time."

Tito's responded to the customer that wasn't a good idea.



Tito's said, "Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information."

Related: How to make hand sanitizer.

Related: HEB limits amount of hand sanitizer customers can buy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustincoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NYC private schools closing Friday due to coronavirus concerns
Pedestrian killed while walking dog across street in Brooklyn
Man fatally shot in lobby of NYC building, police say
11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
2nd positive case of coronavirus announced in NJ
Unarmed man aggressively arrested in NYC; police say he resisted
Gun found in jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself: Officials
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain to wet snow
COVID-19 fears grip markets again; stocks and bond yields slide
Harvey Weinstein transferred to Rikers after heart surgery
What public spaces in NYC are doing to halt coronavirus concerns
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
More TOP STORIES News