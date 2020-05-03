Coronavirus

Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome' amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON -- White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is calling it "devastatingly worrisome" to see protesters in Michigan and elsewhere not wear masks or practice social distancing as they demonstrate against stay-at-home orders.

Birx was responding to the hundreds of protesters who crowded the Michigan statehouse last week to push for a reopening of businesses.

She tells "Fox News Sunday" that people "will feel guilty for the rest of our lives" if they pick up the virus because they didn't take precautions and then unwittingly spread it to family members who are especially vulnerable to severe illness due to preexisting conditions or older age.

Protests took place in several states over the weekend amid growing frustration over the economic impact from stay at home orders during the coronavirus outbreak.

Birx says: "We need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Tri-State area governors hold briefing on COVID-19
Hospitalizations up in New York City's daily indicators
Mayor: NYC 'cannot afford a boomerang' of COVID-19 cases
Warren Buffett remains optimistic about future despite COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Tri-State area governors hold briefing on COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Mayor: NYC 'cannot afford a boomerang' of COVID-19 cases
Hospitalizations up in New York City's daily indicators
Intel report: China hid dangers of COVID-19, hoarded supplies
Warren Buffett remains optimistic about future despite COVID-19
Coronavirus NYC in Photos
Show More
NJ hospitalizations decline as 205 new deaths reported
New Jersey gets outside and stays socially distant
NYC hires taxi drivers to deliver food to people in need
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
Penn Station gets an overnight cleaning
More TOP STORIES News