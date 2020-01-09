Health & Fitness

Dr. Jennifer Ashton reveals path to self-care in new book

NEW YORK (WABC) -- How can you become happier, healthier and fitter in a year? Dr. Jennifer Ashton has the solution in her new book.

The 'Self-Care Solution' is the title of ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton's new book, which explains the monthly self-care challenges that she created for herself to develop healthier habits.

Ashton says her first challenge began as a New Year's Resolution to give up alcohol for the month of January, but once she completed that challenge she decided to take on a new one for each month of the year.

The small challenges that Ashton recommends include everything from drinking more water every day to trying meditation and stretching.

Dr. Ashton says doing the challenges individually allows you to see how each individual change impacts your health and how you can make it sustainable.

"Even in the month where I felt I failed my wellness challenges, I learned something about myself that was really, really important," Ashton said.

'The Self-Care Solution' is available now.

We want to know if you have a "self-care solution" or challenge. Please share your story on our Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityhealthbookshealthy living
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jennifer Dulos murder: Husband freed after posting $6M bond
Man arrested in random attack on woman leaving subway station
Gunman kills man outside NYC lounge, is fatally shot by NYPD
US firefighters applauded as they arrive at Australia airport: VIDEO
Student beaten with bat, stabbed on way home from LI school
Fake letter accuses NJ business owner of being sex offender
MTA's OMNY can double-charge MetroCard commuters
Show More
Officials: 'Highly likely' Iranian missile struck passenger plane
LI sporting goods store owner accused of illegally selling guns
Woman sentenced to 15 years for role in NYC terror plot
Video: Search for man in beating death of 92-year-old woman
Man accused in GoFundMe scam faces 16-count federal indictment
More TOP STORIES News