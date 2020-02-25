Health & Fitness

Drinking dairy milk associated with increased risk of breast cancer in women: study

A new study suggests consistently drinking even moderate amounts of dairy milk may be associated with increased risk of breast cancer among women.

Researchers at Loma Linda University Health studied the dairy intake of 53,000 American women and found higher intakes of dairy milk were associated with a greater risk of developing breast cancer.

Consuming as little as a third of a cup of dairy milk was associated with an increased risk of breast cancer by 30%.

For women who drink two to three cups per day, the associated risk rose to more than 70%.

There seems to be no significant difference in comparing full fat to non-fat milk, according to the study.

The results are part of a long-term health study exploring the links between lifestyle, diet and disease.

Current HHS and USDA guidelines recommend three cups of milk per day.

"Evidence from this study suggests that people should view that recommendation with caution," said study author Gary E. Fraser.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthbreast cancermilku.s. & worldstudycancer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Family mourns 22-year-old fatally stabbed at NYC car dealership
10-year-old girl fatally struck by school bus in NYC
Fashion exec's NYC company target of FBI, NYPD trafficking raids
Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak
NYCHA buildings without water again hours after service restored
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
Show More
NYC school installing free laundry to aid homeless students
Search for pair wanted in string of Brooklyn robberies, stabbing
Fake job scams: How to avoid a 'side hustle' swindle
Trump cheers Weinstein verdict as a blow to Democrats
NYC considering 2 options to fix BQE: capped highway or tunnel
More TOP STORIES News