Coronavirus Updates: Drive-thru testing opening in Bergen County, N.J.

The drive-thru testing center will be open seven days per week, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
In order to be eligible for testing, individuals must be current New Jersey residents and experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness.
The focus will be on testing first responders and health care workers. They are hoping to process 2500 people a week.
This center will run very differently from testing centers in New York. where you are required to have an appointment made by a doctor.
No appointment needed at Bergen County Community College.
They are asking only those with symptoms to come to this drive through collection site and bring your New Jersey license.
When they arrive, they'll be screened for symptoms of fever, shortness of breath or cough. Individuals who are otherwise asymptomatic will be turned away.
New Jersey tightened its social distancing policies on Thursday, shutting down barber shops, nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors as well as health clubs.
They are also planning on opening a second site in Homedale, Monmouth County.
