Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers

Trouble breathing

Coughing

Sleepiness or a drop in energy level

Irritability

Chest pain

Vomiting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6201975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During the summertime, the temperature inside a car can skyrocket to 125 degrees in a matter of minutes, and most of the increase occurs in the first 10 minutes. Follow these tips to help prevent hot car deaths and keep kids safe this summer.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10652587" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 spoke with an expert about understanding the signs of drowning and what to do in the situation.

Dry and secondary drowning are potentially tragic medical emergencies that can occur even after a swimmer has left the water.While symptoms of dry drowning typically occur right after a water incident, secondary drowning symptoms can appear hours after a near-drowning experience.If your child has recently had a near-drowning experience or inhaled a large amount of water, doctors suggest watching them for the following signs:Be attentive to changes in behavior, which in some cases may appear as if the child is tired from a long day of swimming.