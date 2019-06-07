Dunkin' Donuts worker in New Jersey tests positive for hepatitis A

TURNERSVILLE, New Jersey -- Officials in New Jersey are warning the public after a Dunkin' Donuts worker tested positive for hepatitis A.The worker was employed at the store located at 460 Hurffville-Crosskeys Road in Turnersville, Gloucester County.That person may have been infectious between May 18 and June 1.Gloucester County officials say that while the risk to customers who ate food or drank beverages from the store is low, they recommend anyone who was possibly exposed to get a post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).To be effective, the PEP should be received as soon as possible, but no later than June 15, officials said.To get the PEP, contact your healthcare provider. If you do not have insurance or your insurance does not cover vaccines, call the Gloucester County Health Department at 856-218-4101.County officials say store management is cooperating with sanitary procedures and the investigation.----------