HEALTH & FITNESS

Earn $3,500 to stay at this hotel with a catch: be exposed to the flu

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers will receive catered meals and have access to TV, internet and a gym during their stay at "Hotel Influenza." (Shutterstock)

Guests are being invited to stay at "hotel influenza" in St. Louis, and they are even being offered payment for their stay. The catch? Visitors must be exposed to the flu.

Researchers from St. Louis University are offering a 10- to 12-day stay to test the effectiveness of flu vaccines. Volunteers will be given either a flu shot or a placebo, and then given a dose of the flu virus through a nasal spray, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Participants will be monitored around the clock in the quarantined hotel where they will receive catered meals. Anybody who comes down with the flu must test negative for the virus for two days before checking out.

The university spent about $350,000 to convert the former Water Tower Inn into the 24 room Salus Center. They hope to welcome guests within the next year.

Volunteers will receive $3,500 for their participation and will have any necessary medical costs covered. Guests will also have access to TV, internet, a gym and views of the Arch during their stay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonscienceresearchhotel
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News