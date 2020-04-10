coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Easter donations given through drive-thru window on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- The health crisis is prompting a new twist to an Easter tradition on Long Island.

The Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union usually collects items at each branch to donate in Easter baskets to those in need.

This year, donations were delivered through the drive-thru window to keep the tradition alive for families at the Interfaith Nutrition Network.

