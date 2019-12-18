NEW YORK (WABC) -- Roughly one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the leading online resource for breast cancer information, Breastcancer.org.
That statistic means nearly 300,000 women heard the words, "You have breast cancer," in 2019.
In an effort to capture an authentic window into the impact of that diagnosis on thousands of families, Eyewitness News followed one woman's fight to beat breast cancer for months.
We were there for Elaine Alden's triumphs and setbacks with the disease.
"Cancer has no idea who it's messing with," Elaine said. "I have always appreciated life, but I think it's waking up with a whole different mind frame. What else am I going to do today to continue to fight cancer, to live my life, to not let cancer take it away from me?"
"Elaine's Tribe: A Breast Cancer Journey" offers a firsthand look into Elaine's fight for her life in her own words.
"I look at myself some days, and I wonder, 'Where can I find that strength that she has?'" husband Chris Alden said. "I wish she could pour a little in my cup some days. For me, that is so admirable."
This mini-documentary follows our news coverage in October of Elaine's use of boudoir photography to document her breast cancer journey.
Elaine's Tribe: A Breast Cancer Journey
