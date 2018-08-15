HEALTH & FITNESS

Elephants could provide cancer insights, research suggests

Ken Rosato has the details on the lack of a link between elephants and cancer.

Studies suggest elephants may be able to help find a cure for cancer.

Researchers say even though elephants have trillions more cells than humans, less than five percent die of cancer.

That's compared to a 25-percent cancer mortality rate for humans.

Researchers are hoping to study elephants and other animals they say naturally resist cancer, hoping to uncover a way to treat patients in the future.

