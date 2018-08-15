Studies suggest elephants may be able to help find a cure for cancer.
Researchers say even though elephants have trillions more cells than humans, less than five percent die of cancer.
That's compared to a 25-percent cancer mortality rate for humans.
Researchers are hoping to study elephants and other animals they say naturally resist cancer, hoping to uncover a way to treat patients in the future.
