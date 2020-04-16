Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: NY Giants retired QB Eli Manning joins the ALL IN Challenge

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Many big names from the entertainment and sports worlds are coming together for the ALL IN Challenge including retired Giants QB Eli Manning.

The virtual fundraising effort is simple: celebrities offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences fans can win.

Fans just have to donate $10 to COVID-19 relief.

All donations will benefit charities including "Feeding America," "Meals On Wheels," and "No Kid Hungry."

Eli Manning got the ball rolling when he accepted his older brother Peyton's challenge and offered up the car awarded to him after he won the MVP award in Super Bowl XLVI.



Manning added that he would drive the car to the winning bidder himself and meet the winner and his or her family.

The ALL IN Challenge is being spearheaded by Michael Rubin, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey devils.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorksportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carecommunitynew york giantsdonationsviruseli manning
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Project Renewal van providing medical services for homeless
Nurse says she was fired after bringing own PPE to hospital
Trains, buses to 'Sound the Horn' to support frontline workers
5th NYPD detective dies of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th NYPD detective dies of coronavirus
Decision on NJ schools likely on Thursday, Murphy says
258 doctors, nurses transfer from Javits Center to NYC hospitals
AccuWeather: Brisk with a chance of a spot shower
Homeless, addicted and battling COVID-19: Inside Eva's Village
Rising deaths, concerns at NJ nursing homes
Inmates in NYPD detectives death not granted early release
Show More
Cuomo outlines reopening blueprint: "like bringing Apollo 13 back to Earth"
Mayor de Blasio warns COVID-19 could cost $10 billion
Project Renewal van providing medical services for homeless
COVID-19 death toll tops 3,100 in NJ
Nurse says she was fired after bringing own PPE to hospital
More TOP STORIES News