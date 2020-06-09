coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Elizabeth Seton Children's Center celebrates 100 days COVID-free

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- There was a big celebration for a major milestone in Westchester county.

The Elizabeth Seton Children's Center pulled out all the stops to celebrate 100 days of keeping its children coronavirus free.

The facility is the country's largest long-term care center for children with medical complexity.

First responders and local officials were there Monday to celebrate the healthcare staff that worked tirelessly through the pandemic to keep those children safe.

They got a special message celebrating the achievement.

"I love you so much. I'm so grateful for the Seton Pediatric Center. You've heard me say before, if someone came up to me and said, 'Hey Cardinal Dolan, show us where Jesus is still alive in the church today,' I'd come out and see you all again," said Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archdiocese of New York.

There are 169 children living at the Yonkers center, all of whom require 24-7 care.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut

RESOURCES

What's open and what's closed
Zip Code Tracker: Where are the NYC cases?
Where are the testing centers?
See how our communities are making a difference
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkyonkerswestchester countyreopen westchestermedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countyreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth careviruswestchester news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Westchester County, Hudson Valley enter Phase 2
'New Yorkers did it, it's that simple' Cuomo says on day 100
Dunkin' plans to hire 25K employees as stores reopen after COVID
100 days later, NYC begins to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Westchester County, Hudson Valley enter Phase 2
Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd today
Woman, 3 men shot during dispute in Brooklyn
Body cam video released in police killing of unarmed black man
AccuWeather: Warmer but still dry Tuesday
NYC pharmacy reopens week after looters destroy store
Charges expected against NYPD cop who pushed protester to ground
Show More
Bon Appetit's top editor resigns after offensive photo
Ban on police chokeholds one step closer in New York State
NYC lawmakers consider police reforms
Attorney charged after allegedly spitting at BLM protester
More protests in NYC amid growing calls to defund police
More TOP STORIES News