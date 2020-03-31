coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Empire State building salutes medical, emergency workers in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Empire State Building is honoring workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The top of the iconic building was adorned in red, and surrounded with revolving red and white lights to resemble an ambulance and siren.

The lights will continue every night through the crisis as a thank you to all the brave health care workers and first responders.

There was also a music and light show accompanied by the Alicia Keys' song "Empire State of Mind."

