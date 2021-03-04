Entertainment venues can reopen in April in New York -- except for Broadway

However, Broadway will not be returning just yet, and it remains unclear how many venues can make their financial models work at 33% capacity.
Venues will be limited to up to 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors.
If venues can test everyone, they can allow 150 people indoors or 500 people outdoors. Either way, all attendees must wear masks and be socially distanced.
The new rules are not expected to reopen commercial productions of Broadway plays and musicals.
RELATED | NY PopsUp aims to help struggling live entertainment community amid COVID pandemic
Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, said in a statement that:
"We are delighted that fans will once again be able to experience live performance events through PopsUp. While Broadway productions are not able to return just yet, we're glad that arts venues, including select Broadway theatres, will be able to open their doors and give the public a taste of what we've all been missing so much through these dark months."
Some performances are expected as pop-ups inside Broadway theaters, as well as as programming at nonprofit venues that have flexible spaces. Theaters discussing such shows include the Apollo Theater, the Park Avenue Armory, St. Ann's Warehouse, the Shed, Harlem Stage, La MaMa and the National Black Theater.
Lincoln Center and the Glimmerglass Festival have already said they hope to host perform outdoors this year, and they will be able to under these new rules.
A spokesperson with Lincoln Center released the following statement:
"We welcome the new guidelines and want to serve as many people on our campus as is safe. We're working closely with State and City officials to ensure we're able to do so. We look forward to welcoming audiences to Restart Stages, and are thrilled New York's artists and cultural organizations can begin to get back to doing what they do best."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question