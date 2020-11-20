NJ Coronavirus Update | 'Everybody close down': Newark issuing 10-day stay-at-home order

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8071988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Jersey reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth time in five days

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has told residents he will be issuing a 10-day stay-at-home order starting the day before Thanksgiving, advising "everybody close down" and get tested during that holiday period.The city will also close streets into the hard-hit Ironbound District to non-residents at 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. -- in the zip code 07105 -- Friday and Saturday to enforce an existing curfew.People will only be allowed to go through the area if they show proof of residency.The stay-at-home order lasts until Friday, December 4."We are advising all stores non essential, also the corner stores too, everybody close down," Baraka said. "Not just the stores. Workplaces, barber shops, beauty parlors, gyms, everything shut down from Wednesday, November 25 to December 4. We are giving you a chance to prepare. November 25 to December 4, we are asking everything to be shut down. Shut it all down...And during that period, we are asking everyone to get tested. You should (go) outside only if you are getting tested, only if you need groceries, Pampers, milk, medicine, and if you are get tested. Other than that, we have a stay-at-home advisory from Wednesday the 25 to December 4. All of us, we need to do this."Baraka discussed the order on Facebook Live.The infection rate is as high at 30% in some parts of the city, so many understand the need. It is part of a larger issue across New Jersey, where coronavirus metrics are trending in the wrong direction and leading to concerns that another complete shutdown is looming.In Hoboken, they are boosting their tracing efforts, now requiring businesses to collect contact information.Restaurants, bars, gyms, and other businesses will gather the information that the city says will be used by the Hoboken Health Department only if a positive case pops up.Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop on Thursday announced a multi-faceted approach to combat the current uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the region.In light of the upcoming holidays and family gatherings, Jersey City is now offering rapid response tests and is expanding mobilized testing efforts to target hotspots and vulnerable populations.The city is also rolling out Mask Up JC, providing over 1 million free masks to the public.Gov. Phil Murphy called the latest numbers grim and sobering, saying the state could start to see between 8,000 and 10,000 new cases daily as well as deaths in the triple digits.Cities with the most significant rise in cases could soon see more severe restrictions as leaders work to get the virus in check."If our numbers go up, we have considered a shutdown," Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren said. "That could extend from 24 hours out to seven to 10 days."State health officials are hoping the latest coronavirus measures will reverse the surge in cases.Murphy pleaded with residents to avoid gatherings with anyone outside their immediate family, especially for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.He also joined with six other northeast governors to urge all colleges and universities to make COVID-19 testing available to all residential students before they leave for Thanksgiving break.