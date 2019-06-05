Health & Fitness

Exclusive: Inside the New York Proton Center in East Harlem

By
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Eyewitness News got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a new center providing cancer patients rare access to one of the most advanced treatments in the world.

The $300 million, 140,000-square foot New York Proton Center in East Harlem was launched in partnership by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Sinai Health System, and Montefiore Health System.

Proton therapy is an ultra-precise form of radiation therapy that can spare patients the side-effects resulting from traditional radiation by minimizing damage to surrounding normal tissues and organs.

It has been shown to be highly effective in treating a range of cancers.

The facility begins accepting patients next month, but on Wednesday, reporter Michelle Charlesworth got a sneak peak.

