Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed personal protective supplies

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order making it a crime to excessively stockpile personal protective equipment that is needed by medical personnel fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has already launched investigations into people who are hoarding supplies and price gouging. He says investigators will go after people who are "hoarding these goods on an industrial scale for the purpose of manipulating the market."

The executive order allows the president to designate some items as "scarce."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Barr says, "If you are sitting on a warehouse with surgical masks, you will be hearing a knock on your door."

No specific items have been identified yet and the Justice Department will work with Health and Human Services to enforce the president's order.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusgovernmentpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
CORONAVIRUS
Suez reminds residents to not to flush 'flushable wipes'
Síntomas, consejos y prevención de coronavirus
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Hollywood on hold: TV, film production shuts down
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City agencies required to cut spending as COVID-19 cases rise in NYC
Florida governor wants travelers from NY, NJ to self-isolate
New York state reaches 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 5,000 new overnight
Schools will likely be closed for "a long and extended period of time," Gov Murphy says
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Long Island reporting nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
Show More
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Coronavirus means justice delayed for thousands of individuals
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Stand Bookstore lays off most of staff because of COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News