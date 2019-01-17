Exercise your options: Here are White Plains' top 3 gyms

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in White Plains, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for gyms.
1. Orangetheory Fitness
Photo: orangetheory fitness/Yelp
Topping the list is Orangetheory Fitness. Located at 245 Mamaroneck Ave., the gym, boot camp and personal training spot is the highest rated gym in White Plains, boasting 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Rosie C. wrote, "Intense workout and amazing people! It's fun, challenging and addicting. Totally worth the investment if you're serious about your goals. Each time I come back I push myself even harder!"
2. Blink Fitness
Photo: blink fitness/Yelp
Next up is Blink Fitness, situated at 100 Main St. within The Galleria at White Plains. With four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, the gym has proven to be a local favorite.
James H. said, "I love this gym. By far the best gym I've gone to in years. Patrons and staff are always charming and friendly. In addition to the awesome ambiance, this place is always clean."
3. UFC GYM
Photo: ufc gym/Yelp
UFC GYM, located at 25 S. Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gym, personal training and boxing spot four stars out of 12 reviews.
Erika D. wrote, "This is seriously one of the best gyms I've ever been to. Everyone is friendly and helpful. There is always a class, so the schedule is ideal. If you want a gym where everyone is serious about their workout, then this is the place for you."