Eye drops and ointments sold only at Walmart and Walgreens recalled

Eye drops and ointments sold exclusively at Walmart and Walgreens have been recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration says the products may not be sterile.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate products, including treatments for allergy relief, solutions, eye drops and gel drops, all of which are manufactured and labeled for Walmart.

The company also recalled several Perrigo prescription ointments listed on the FDA website.

For Walgreens, Altaire has recalled several over-the-counter and prescription eye drops and ophthalmic ointments, including moisturizing eye drops, sodium chloride ophthalmic ointment, and lubricant eye ointment.

The products are under the brand name Walgreens.

There have been no reports of issues with these products.
