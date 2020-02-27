Coronavirus

Facebook cancels F8 conference in San Jose over coronavirus concerns

This undated image shows a Facebook sign outside the Menlo Park based company.

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook says it is canceling its annual F8 conference in San Jose due to coronavirus concerns.

The Menlo Park based company made the announcement Thursday, calling it "a tough call to make."

"In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on," said Facebook in a statement.

The annual developer conference was set to take place May 5-6 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

"In place of the in-person F8 event, we're planning other ways for our community to get together through a combo of locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content. We'll share additional details on our plans for F8 in the coming weeks," said Facebook.

The company also canceled its Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco set to take place in March due to public health risks related to coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakfacebookcoronavirussocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldmark zuckerbergvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: 108 residents in voluntary isolation on Long Island
Stocks go on a wild ride as virus threatens economic damage
Coronavirus: Officials want more screenings at NYC airports
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker killed in New Jersey trench collapse
7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of Brooklyn school dies
Child with autism denied communion at church in NJ
New York could see 4 feet of snow - but not here!
AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
78 in isolation; Final coronavirus test negative in Nassau County
Show More
Coronavirus: Officials want more screenings at NYC airports
Man slashed in face during dispute with 2 men in Times Square
NYC teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
20 sickened after pepper spray incident at NY high school
'Billy Never Idles': Billy Idol joins NYC campaign to stop idling
More TOP STORIES News