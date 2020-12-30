Coronavirus NY: Fans to be allowed at Buffalo Bills playoff game

It will be the first time fans have been in the stands at a professional sports competition in New York since the initial outbreak of COVID-19 led to the cancellation of many large-scale events back in March.
The agreement between the NYS Health Department, the Bills, and the NFL will allow for 6,700 fans to attend the game while abiding by social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.
Cuomo said the move could be the first step on the path to reopening restaurants and other large even spaces like Madison Square Garden and Broadway shows.
"If you can do it in Buffalo, 7,000 people, but it's outdoors and it's controlled, if it works there, can you do Madison Square Garden? Could you do a theater on Broadway? Could you do a certain capacity in a restaurant? So restaurants could start to reopen safely. That is the road that we are looking at," Cuomo said.
Cuomo said every fan will be tested for the coronavirus before the game and afterward the state will conduct contact tracing, the data from which will help officials make decisions on reopening businesses safely.
