anthony fauci

Fauci resumes COVID-19 briefings in White House under Biden administration

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci is back in the White House briefing room.

Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, was tasked by President Joe Biden to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic after largely being sidelined in recent months by former president Donald Trump.

Fauci said the new administration would "be completely open and honest" in dealing with the pandemic and, in an implicit rebuke to the Trump administration, said everything now would be "based on science and evidence."

He also said in the Biden administration, the rule would be "if you don't know the answer, don't guess."

Fauci, who repeatedly attacked by Trump for breaking with his rosy view of the pandemic, provided an update on the new, more contagious strains of the virus, which has now claimed the lives of more than 400,000 Americans.

EMBED More News Videos

During a White House press briefing on Jan. 21, Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses variants of COVID-19, saying, "We're paying very close attention to it."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessthe white housecoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenpoliticsanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
ANTHONY FAUCI
Fauci lays out Biden's support for WHO after Trump criticism
Fauci: Vaccinations are increasing in a 'glimmer of hope'
Dr. Fauci, HHS Sec. Azar receive COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged serial killer charged in 3 murders at NYCHA complex
Sole winner in $731M Powerball, 3 $1 million winners in NJ
Husband, wife die of COVID-19 minutes apart after 70th anniversary
Devoted dog spent days outside hospital waiting for owner
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Local DC riot arrests: Man traveled with ex-NYPD, Proud Boys
'GMA' surprises young inaugural poet during interview
Show More
MoMA creates space safe for visitors amid pandemic
Watch man run off with $200,000 stolen from armored truck
Operation Gratitude: Effort underway to thank every NYPD officer
Rallies celebrate Biden's immigration reforms, call for more action
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
More TOP STORIES News