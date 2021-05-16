anthony fauci

Fauci says COVID exposed 'undeniable effects of racism' that lead to health disparities in US

EMBED <>More Videos

Black Mothers and Healthcare

ATLANTA -- The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that "the undeniable effects of racism" have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic.

"COVID-19 has shown a bright light on our own society's failings," Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University.

Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus. He also said they are more likely to become infected if exposed because of medical conditions such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity.

"Now, very few of these comorbidities have racial determinants," Fauci said. "Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to health care and the undeniable effects of racism in our society."

Fauci said correcting societal wrongs will take a commitment of decades, and he urged the graduates to be part of the solution.

Fauci said that once society returns to "some form of normality," people should not forget that infectious disease has disproportionally hospitalized and killed people of color.

Fauci on Sunday was awarded the Emory University president's medal. Previous recipients include former President Jimmy Carter, the Dalai Lama and the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon. In accepting the award, Fauci denounced the destruction of division.

"Societal divisiveness is counterproductive in a pandemic," Fauci said. "We must not be at odds with each other since the virus is the enemy, not each other."

He praised the graduates for handling the profound disruption of the pandemic.

"Not since the influenza pandemic of 1918 has humanity faced a public health crisis of this magnitude," he said. "Each of you deserves enormous respect for your extraordinary adaptability, resilience and dedication to learning, completing your studies and graduating despite immense difficulties and uncertainties."

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusanthony faucirace in america
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ANTHONY FAUCI
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
Marshawn Lynch, Dr. Fauci discuss COVID vaccine hesitancy
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during COVID hearing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York Yankees staff member tests positive for COVID-19, bringing team total to nine in week
Mother charged in stabbing death of 7-year-old son
17-year-old dead, 4 others wounded in NYC shooting
Some aren't ready to give up masks despite CDC guidance. Here's why
Subway service, restaurants prepare for changes starting Monday
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $468M
Show More
NJ Transit settles suits in deadly crash at commuter station
Tavern on the Green to host Broadway concert series
Surveillance video released of Brooklyn church vandalism suspect
Congrats! Father, daughter graduate in same class & school
COVID Updates: K-12 should mandate masks for rest of school year, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News