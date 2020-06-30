Fauci warns US could see 100k coronavirus cases per day: 'I am very concerned'

The nation's leading infectious disease expert made the remark at a Senate hearing on reopening schools and workplaces.
Asked to forecast the outcome of recent surges in some states, Fauci said he can't make an accurate prediction but believes it will be "very disturbing."
"We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned," said Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health.
Fauci said areas seeing recent outbreaks are putting the entire nation at risk, including areas that have made progress in reducing COVID-19 cases. He cited recent video footage of people socializing in crowds, often without masks, and otherwise ignoring safety guidelines.
This is a breaking update. Original report below:
In a Senate hearing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials are warning of a "tremendous burden" that the U.S. health care system faces this fall if seasonal flu and COVID-19 are circulating together.
Testifying at the Senate HELP Committee hearing on 'Getting Back to Work and School' on Tuesday: NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci; CDC Director Robert Redfield; Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Adm. Brett Giroir; and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn.
All were in agreement on the issue of face coverings: everyone should be wearing them.
"We have got to get the message out that we are all in this together," said Fauci. "If you are outside your home and can't socially distant, you should wear a mask at all times."
"It is critical that we all take the personal responsibility to slow the transmission of COVID and embrace the universal use of face coverings," said Redfield. "I ask those that are listening to spread the word."
Earlier this month Fauci said he was hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine by late 2020, early 2021.