Coronavirus News: Feeding front line heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- They say it takes a village, and that's exactly what's playing out at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and other hospitals during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jenny Lee, a mother of four, is the founder of Instagram group Parenthood Together and is part a growing movement in this country to provide free meals to doctors and nurses.

But here's the twist: Lee is also a former small business owner and wanted to somehow help both communities.

"I feel a sense of responsibility to try and take care of all of them," she said. "But it comes down to funding, making sure we have the funds to be able to help restaurants and feed more people."

She reached out to the owner of Bebop Deli in Hempstead, which like other restaurants was in financial trouble.

She had a proposal. She'd raise money through her Instagram page and pay him to cook meals which, would then be delivered to hospitals.

"I said, 'Listen, if you want to be the catalyst and help me be one of the first deliveries, and let's get this concept growing. I'm in, are you in?'" she said. "So he's like, 'OK, let's do it.'"

She's raised roughly $19,000 so far, with a goal of $50,000.

Dozens of other restaurants now want in, and people all over the country are reaching out wanting to do the same thing in their cities.

"Every time I get the photos and videos, I'm like in tears crying," she said. "It's amazing."

To get involved, visit Parenthood Together on Instagram.

