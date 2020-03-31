coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC Field hospital opening in Central Park

By
CENTRAL PARK, New York City (WABC) -- A 68-bed hospital opens in Central Park on Tuesday to provide care for patients seriously ill with COVID-19.

Samaritan's Purse staff members and volunteers from local churches set up the Emergency Field Hospital in East Meadow.

A large Disaster Assistance Response Team, including doctors, nurse, and other medical personnel will be there to provide much needed support and to help save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every hospital bed, every extra medical worker is more valuable than gold itself right now, as the city braces for the worst.

Mayor de Blasio says they have enough for one more week, but will need to use the days ahead to add more staff and critical equipment - especially the coveted ventilators.

He added that once the city is done using the ventilators and supplies, the city will be the first to donate and send help to the rest of the nation.

"Our country was there for us, and we will be there for our country," Mayor de Blasio said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcentral parkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Temporary hospitals opening as NYC toll surpasses 900
USNS Comfort to begin accepting non-COVID-19 patients
NYC restaurant turns into soup kitchen, feeding laid off workers
Staten Island sisters make, donate mask covers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temporary hospitals opening as NYC toll surpasses 900
USNS Comfort to begin accepting non-COVID-19 patients
AccuWeather: Cloudy and chilly
1,200 dead in NY and worst is yet to come, Cuomo warns
NYC man allegedly coughs on FBI agents, claims he has COVID-19
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
Tragedy at nursing home among latest NJ deaths
Show More
8 dead of coronavirus at New Jersey nursing home
Positive cases of coronavirus increase by more than 500 in CT
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be in human testing by September: company
World-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. James Goodrich dies from coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News