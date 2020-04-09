coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Field hospital plans scrapped at St. John the Divine in NYC

By Eyewitness News
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- One of the world's most iconic cathedrals will not be transformed into a field hospital after all.

The Episcopal Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan says Mount Sinai Health System decided not to pursue its plans at this time.

The plan had been for patients will be treated in the cathedral's 600 foot-long sanctuary where workers had set-up hospital beds in recent days.

"We were notified this morning that Mount Sinai will not be pursuing its plans to build a field hospital at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine at this moment. Our commitment to Mount Sinai and to the city, our longtime partners, stands firm, and we will do whatever is in our power to aid the medical workers heroically putting themselves on the front line to help the sick," St. John the Divine wrote in a statement. "As we continue to stand ready to support all in this crisis, we reaffirm our core mission and staunch belief in the worth and dignity of all people, and open our virtual doors to all those who want to participate in Holy Week services."



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymorningside heightsmanhattancoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalchurchhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Dialysis patients worry about COVID-19 after fellow patient dies
'We need to earn our way out of this,' NYC mayor says
Connecting cancer families during coronavirus pandemic
Catholic Charities hands out 1,600 meals in the Bronx
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Murphy COVID-19 update as NJ death toll surges
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect
NY hospitalizations down, but deaths reach new 1-day record
'We need to earn our way out of this,' NYC mayor says
NY coronavirus cases came from Europe, scientists find
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Show More
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Dialysis patients worry about COVID-19 after fellow patient dies
Cases still surging on Long Island with 889 deaths
Combat medics to care for residents at Paramus Veterans Memorial Home
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News