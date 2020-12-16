data journalism

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

Many states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes for COVID-19 vaccination. See where you are in line.
By Grace Manthey, Jonathan Fagg and Adriana Aguilar
LOS ANGELES -- The FDA is starting to approve COVID-19 vaccines and the first ones are being delivered to states and administered this week.

Most people won't be able to get it right away. For example, states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Answer the questions below to find out how many people in your area may get the vaccine before you. Population estimates are based on data from the Vaccine Allocation Planner tool developed by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation.

Please note that prioritization may vary by state and this interactive is meant to give an estimate. You may fall into a different category based on special circumstances or different requirements in your state.


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdata journalismcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
What 250,000 COVID-19 deaths really means
7 On Your Side Investigates top reasons ballots are rejected in NYC
NY teacher retirements jump 121% in August amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow Stream: Continuous coverage of the winter storm
Weather Live Updates: Tri-State braces for monster snow
NYC public schools go all-remote on Thursday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
State of emergency declared in NJ as winter storm bears down
Cuomo provides plan for NY vaccine distribution
Show More
Snow halts outdoor dining in NYC, but plows to work around structures
Here's what to know about mass transit during the winter storm
Blizzard-like conditions could snarl travel on Long Island
Snow prompts state of emergency in 10 Hudson Valley counties
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
More TOP STORIES News