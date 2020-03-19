Coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart is first member of Congress to test positive for novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus.

Diaz-Balart entered self-quarantine in Washington Friday, according to a statement. He said he decided not to return to South Florida because his wife has a pre-existing medical condition. Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, on Saturday. He learned Wednesday that he had tested postive for the COVID-19 virus.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better," Diaz-Balart said in a statement Wednesday. "However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Other members of Congress, including Florida Sen. Rick Scott, have self-quarantined, but none have reported positive test results. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive for the virus last week.

Diaz-Balart has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
MTA asks for $4 billion in federal aid due to coronavirus
NYC has 1,871 cases of coronavirus, with 11 deaths
Restaurant workers getting help with loans amid COVID-19 crisis
NJ distillery making hand sanitizer during coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC has 1,871 cases of coronavirus, with 11 deaths
De Blasio seeks to clarify NYC shelter-in-place views, praises SF
TSA confirms coronavirus cases at JFK, Newark airports
NY lawyer with COVID-19 wakes up, says 'I love you so much' to wife
JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid pandemic
LI coronavirus cases jump to 430, drive-thru testing site opens
5 dead of coronavirus in New Jersey, total cases soar to 427
Show More
Trump dubs COVID-19 'Chinese virus' despite hate crime risks
Tarrytown lab working to create COVID-19 treatment, vaccine
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
ICE scaling back operations due to coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News