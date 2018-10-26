HEALTH & FITNESS

Flatiron District gets a new dance studio: Dance Teachers Network

Photo: Dance Teachers Network/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new dance studio has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Dance Teachers Network, the fresh addition is located at 1 E. 28th St., Floor 5, in the Flatiron District.

The studio offers private lessons for those looking to get one-on-one time with an instructor. It prepares dancers to compete in ballroom dancing competitions, and it offers wedding dance choreography for those looking to make their big day and first dance extra special. (Check out the studio's website here.)

It's still early days for Dance Teachers Network, which has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.

David L., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 22, wrote, "DTN runs a quality operation. They have a lot of experience and do a great job sharing their insights. Highly recommend these folks."

And Alexander R. wrote, "The best ballroom dance instruction in NYC! Eddie and his team are amazing! Highly recommended!"

Head on over to check it out: Dance Teachers Network is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
