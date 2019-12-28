Health & Fitness

Flu activity high in 25 states, 5.7% of those sickened have died in last reported week, CDC says

This past week, high flu activity was reported in 25 states, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC estimates the flu has caused 4.6 million illnesses, 39,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths so far in the 2019-2020 season.

The deaths include 22 children, three of those occurring between Dec. 15 to Dec. 21.

The percentage of deaths associated with flu and pneumonia has increased to 5.7% for that week, but the CDC said this remains below the epidemic threshold of 6.7%.

All regions of the country are seeing elevated flu activity, and the states most affected are: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

National levels of flu-like illness activity are continuing to increase and have been elevated for seven weeks.

The CDC does not know exactly how many people get sick with flu each year, as some people who get sick don't get tested.

Even in the middle of the flu season, the CDC said it is not too late to get vaccinated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfluu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Assailants kidnap man, leave him zip-tied on street in Brooklyn robbery
5 die, 1 survives small plane crash in Louisiana
Hawaii tour helicopter crash kills 6, leaves 1 missing
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in Bronx
Funeral to be held for slain Texas mother Heidi Broussard
9 shot in drive-by shooting while filming music video: Sheriff
NYPD investigating possible 9th anti-Semitic attack
Show More
Florida woman, 26, accused of exploiting husband, 77
AccuWeather: Good start to the weekend
3 UConn students diagnosed with mumps.
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
'Charlie Brown Christmas' producer dies on Christmas day at 86
More TOP STORIES News