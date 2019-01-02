Flu cases on the rise in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT (WABC) --The flu is now considered "widespread" across Connecticut.
The state's health department says it's seeing a rapid and steady increase in the number of flu cases.
According to statistics, there were nearly 530 positive tests for flu reported between August 26th and December 22nd.
During that same time period, three people died and more than 160 were hospitalized.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube