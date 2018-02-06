FLU

NYC officials stress importance of vaccinations after 2 kids die from the flu

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the most recent death of an 8-year-old girl caused by the flu. (KGO-TV)

Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
The New York City Department of Health is speaking out after two children died from the flu.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said many people are still not getting vaccinated, putting themselves, their children and others at risk.

"This particular virus that we're seeing this year, the H3 and 2 virus, is a wily virus," said Bassett at a news conference Tuesday.

So far 6.5 percent of all clinic and ER visits this season have been flu-related.

"We lose more people to influenza and pneumonia every year than any other infection," said Bassett. "in 2015, the most recent year for which we have data available, 2,094 New Yorkers died of influenza and pneumonia."

Most of those deaths are among people 65 and older, but two children have now died, one of them an 8-year-old girl from Queens.

"It's heartbreaking that parents have lost young children to the flu, my heart goes out to those families," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "But I also want to say that we've got to protect our children now going forward, this is an epidemic that we have not seen in many years."

So the push is on for people to get themselves and their kids vaccinated. It can prevent the flu or lessen the symptoms.

The health department said test results confirmed the 8-year-old -- who was reported to have flu-like symptoms -- died from the influenza virus.

Amely Baez lived in the Lefrak City apartment development in the Elmhurst section of Queens. When she had trouble breathing, someone called 911.

RELATED: How to avoid catching the flu

She was rushed to the hospital, where she died at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy, and found that the "death indicates the circumstances and cause were natural."

No details have been released about the second child, other than saying it was a pediatric patient from New York City.

RELATED: How to tell the difference between the flu and a cold

More than 50 children have died from the flu across the country this season.

Last week there were more than 11,000 lab confirmed cases of the virus in New York state, a 50-percent increase from the week before.

The CDC says the peak of the flu season is not here yet, and that the season will not end until May.

The CDC lists the following as warning signs of flu in children.

--Fast breathing or trouble breathing
--Bluish skin color
--Not drinking enough fluids
--Not waking up or not interacting
--Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held
--Flu-like symptoms improve but then return with fever and worse cough
--Fever with a rash

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchild deathfluflu seasonflu deathLefrak CityQueensNew York CityElmhurst
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU
Earn $3,500 to stay at this hotel with a catch: be exposed to the flu
Veterinarians warn dog flu spreading in New York City
Health officials: Flu no longer prevalent in New York
Yankees place CC Sabathia (hip), Brandon Drury (migranes) on DL
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News