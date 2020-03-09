Fordham University suspends in-person classes amid coronavirus outside

NEW YORK -- Fordham University is suspending face-to-face instruction on all Fordham's New York-area campuses after a student exhibited symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.That student has been tested for the virus and is self-isolating at home.Face-to-face classes are suspended for the remainder of Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10. (Existing online instruction will continue uninterrupted.)All residential students are encouraged to return home immediately.Beginning with the start of classes on Wednesday, March 11, faculty will teach their classes online or electronically.Over the coming days, the University will also curtail some on-campus operations and redirect specific personnel to work remotely rather than coming to campus.If the student is in fact positive for the virus, following established protocols, the New York City Department of Health will work in concert with Fordham says University Health Services to reach everyone with whom the student has been in contact, and University staff will also follow-up on this initial contact with each person.The parent of a prospective student fell ill in Duane Librar last week, but was found to be negative for the COVID-19 virus.Two faculty members and three students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 off campus are self-isolating at home for 14 days, and the faculty are teaching their courses online.As of Monday morning there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Fordham.