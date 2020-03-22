Coronavirus News: Fourth retirement community resident dies from COVID-19 in Suffolk County

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

GREENPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Peconic Landing, a care retirement community on Greenport, Long Island, announced the death of a fourth member Friday evening in connection with COVID-19.The member was an 89-year-old woman who has been on hospice in the Shores for Skilled nursing for the last several months.Peconic Landing received notification from the NYS Department of Health that a member who was hospitalized for a separate medical condition last week tested positive for COVID-19. The member resides in the Shores for Skilled Nursing.There are currently 13 members who reside in the Health Center who have tested positive for the virus, the retirement community said, with 10 in stable condition and 2 in the hospital. Of the 2 in the hospital, 1 is receiving treatment specifically for symptoms of COVID-19; the, other as mentioned previously, is being treated for a separate medical condition in addition to symptoms of COVID-19.The deaths and positive cases are in the health center/medical center area of the community, not the assisted living where there continues to be no cases.