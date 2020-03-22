Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Fourth retirement community resident dies from COVID-19 in Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
GREENPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Peconic Landing, a care retirement community on Greenport, Long Island, announced the death of a fourth member Friday evening in connection with COVID-19.

The member was an 89-year-old woman who has been on hospice in the Shores for Skilled nursing for the last several months.

Peconic Landing received notification from the NYS Department of Health that a member who was hospitalized for a separate medical condition last week tested positive for COVID-19. The member resides in the Shores for Skilled Nursing.

There are currently 13 members who reside in the Health Center who have tested positive for the virus, the retirement community said, with 10 in stable condition and 2 in the hospital. Of the 2 in the hospital, 1 is receiving treatment specifically for symptoms of COVID-19; the, other as mentioned previously, is being treated for a separate medical condition in addition to symptoms of COVID-19.

The deaths and positive cases are in the health center/medical center area of the community, not the assisted living where there continues to be no cases.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children

How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgreenportsuffolk countynursing homemedicalcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathssenior citizensretirement
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NYC Mayor: "The worst is yet to come"
US tourists stranded abroad desperate to secure return
Website shows how much toilet paper you actually need
Long Island reporting more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC Mayor: "The worst is yet to come"
NJ's only testing center reaches full capacity after 30 minutes
Million N95 masks on way to struggling NYC; over 12,000 cases statewide
New Jersey lockdown: Residents ordered to stay at home
5th resident dies of coronavirus in Connecticut: Gov. Lamont
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Show More
AccuWeather: Increasing clouds with snow for some
US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world
Congress 'very close' to relief plan deal involving $1,200 checks
Long Island reporting more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases
New Rochelle school superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News