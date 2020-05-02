coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Free face coverings available in NYC parks

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Representatives from the New York City Parks Department will be distributing over 100,000 face coverings in parks across the city for free until Tuesday, May 5th.

All New Yorkers are required to wear face masks when out in public.

Times and dates of the face-covering pickups vary by park.

Parks where they will be distributed include 10 on Staten Island, 10 in Brooklyn, 12 in Manhattan, 12 in Queens, and 11 in the Bronx.

Check here for a complete listing of parks and availability times.

Related topics:
