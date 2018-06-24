Get flexible at these 5 new yoga spots in NYC

Humming Puppy
119 W. 23rd St., Level 2, Suite 200, Chelsea
Photo: humming puppy/Yelp
Humming Puppy is a yoga studio with locations in Melbourne, Sydney and NYC. This spot, according to its website, offers four levels of classes: Mellow Hum, Unified Hum, Dynamic Hum and Immersed Hum.
Look for spacious rooms limited to 40 students per class and a climate-controlled environment of no more than 80 degrees.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp, Humming Puppy has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Joanne H., who visited on June 18, wrote, "I loved Tiffany's class, which consisted of light movements and restorative movements. As everyone has already mentioned, the studio is stunning. The women's locker room is quite small but it works."
Kitty W. noted, "It's definitely a boutique studio, but doesn't feel stuck up at all. Even the attendees seemed to be nicer! Free tea, coco water and water are also offered before and after class."
Humming Puppy is open from 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
FitHouse
276 Bowery, Nolita
Photo: fithouse/Yelp
FitHouse offers yoga, barre and cardio classes and has been featured in the New York Post, TechCrunch and Business Insider, per its website. It's creating buzz due to its plans to quickly expand to more than a dozen locations in the city by signing flexible, short-term leases, the New York Post reports. Unlimited classes are available for $99 a month.
Want to book your workouts, browse the schedule, meet instructors and manage your membership? The FitHouse app is available to meet these visitor needs.
FitHouse only has one review from Liz C. so far, but it's early days.
She wrote, "Great selection of workouts, easy storage area, motivational instructors. Took power speed with Jay Mark and strength station with Mark so far. Both were challenging and you'll definitely be receiving a full body exercise. Great music and lots of space in the studio. Towels, changing room and locked cubbies are available."
FitHouse is open from 6:15 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 6:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
Sky Ting Yoga
43 S. Fourth St., South Williamsburg
Photo: sky ting yoga/Yelp
Sky Ting Yoga is a yoga spot that borrows from the traditions of Katonah Yoga, Taoist, Hatha and Vinysasa, per its website.
Jade mats are provided for each visitor. Classes span from beginner to advanced, and prenatal classes are also available. Other locations in NYC include Chinatown and Tribeca.
Sky Ting Yoga currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Julia W. wrote, "The studio is a good size and has a lot of natural light. Yoga mats are provided for free (score!), and there's lots of hands-on instruction. I went to a 7 a.m. class on Friday, and there were around 10 people present. The staff at the front desk could not be any nicer."
Christina P. noted, "The space is absolutely gorgeous. Tons of natural light, plants throughout and a very groovy pink sunken couch thing to lounge on. The front desk ladies were so welcoming and friendly. Mats are clean, new and provided for free."
Sky Ting Yoga is open from 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
New Vibe Yoga
9 St. Mark's Place, Suite 2, Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga studio, East Village
Photo: new vibe yoga/Yelp
New Vibe Yoga offers two types of courses, which are open to all levels: Mysore (personalized, one-on-one instruction) and Led (traditional instructor-led classes), per its website.
The studio is on the top two floors of a brownstone with exposed brick, fireplaces, a spiral staircase and more.
New Vibe Yoga is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of five reviews.
Yelper Al S. wrote, "Amazing space with great classes! Something for every level of practitioner. Traditional Mysore style classes are great for a first-time yoga practitioner."
Mary R. noted, "They have a free trial class for new members. The studio itself is beautiful. It's two floors of former studio apartments, which have hardwood floors, lots of dried flowers and they burn Palo Santo which I really like."
New Vibe Yoga is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 9:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Just Like OM
147 W. 25th St., Suite 802, Chelsea
Photo: Just Like OM/Yelp
Just Like OM is a yoga and pilates studio that caters to all levels. It also offers services for new mothers, providing emotional, educational and physical support throughout the pregnancy and birth, according to its website.
Just Like OM has received positive feedback with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of seven reviews.
Yelper Patrika C. wrote, "The studio is super cute! It has a lovely display of branded props, and mats are set up when you arrive, so it's great to not have to carry my mat along with me. The studio also gets wonderful natural light, which was perfect for a morning class."
Yelper Melissa G. wrote, "New equipment, new studio, great instructors and very challenging classes. Try a free flow or jump board class on the reformer and prepare to sweat!"
Just Like OM is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.