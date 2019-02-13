GLAM LAB

Glam Lab meets World's Sexiest Vet Dr. Evan Antin for special "Puppy Lab' episode

I'm gifting you with an adorable puppy and a vet who's certainly easy on the eyes.

Johanna Trupp, Emily Sowa & Heather Harkins
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Happy 'Galentine's' Day, ladies!

On this very special episode of Glam Lab... it's a Puppy Lab!

Dr. Evan Antin, a Veterinarian to small domesticated pets and exotic animals around the globe, has dropped his very own pet care line!




It's called Happy Pet and all products are made with all natural ingredients. This isn't your ordinary grooming kit with some simple dog shampoo.

From paw protective cream and sanitary wipes, dry shampoo and even sunscreen... Dr. Evan thought of just about everything to keep your pet safe and content!

Since I couldn't try out his new line myself... my pup, Whitaker, happily took to the limelight.

Check out the latest episode of Glam Lab for some paw-dorable moments.

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
