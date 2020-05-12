coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Glen Ridge remembers Officer Charles 'Rob' Roberts

By Eyewitness News
GLEN RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Glen Ridge Police Officer and PBA Local 58 member Charles "Rob" Roberts died from COVID-19.

Roberts died on Monday.

Last month, he was saved by fellow officers after his heart stopped.

He had been receiving treatment at the hospital since then.

Roberts is being remembered as a staple in his community who was known for his smile.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyglen ridgehealthcoronavirus deathsnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
NJ middle school converts 'Little Free Libraries' into food pantries
NJ Air National Guard flyover: When and where to watch
Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ
Murphy says timeline for reopening NJ could come this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Dr. Anthony Fauci, others testify before Senate
NYC to add 12 H+H COVID-19 testing sites
NJ Air National Guard flyover: When and where to watch
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
AccuWeather: Breezy and brighter
Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ
CT governor fires health commissioner in midst of pandemic
Show More
Exclusive: ADL reports big increase in anti-semetism in NY, NJ
Death rate below 200 in NY for first time since pandemic began
Murphy says timeline for reopening NJ could come this week
$115 million raised in 'Rise Up New York' telethon
Man, pregnant woman fatally shot on Staten Island
More TOP STORIES News